It once was lost, but now is found: Sawyerville United Church Bell comes home

The bell is back.

Having disappeared in July of 2015, the Sawyerville United Church bell was covertly returned to the community earlier this month while the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) continued an investigation into its theft. After learning that the case was effectively closed, the community went public with the news late on Wednesday night.

“It’s certainly nice to have it back,” church trustee Ian McBurney told The Record on Thursday morning. “We’re very happy.”

Though the bell had been missing for more than a year, McBurney said that the SQ had kept the investigation open.

“They just kept looking.” McBurney said, explaining that the Police brought the bell to him on the third of September to verify if it was the missing property. The return of the bell was then kept quiet while the police attempted to get more information on those who sold it to the scrap yard where it turned up, but McBurney said that they eventually closed the case when it became clear that the owner either wouldn’t or couldn’t identify the others involved.

