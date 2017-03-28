JEVI still seeking public support

Four months after marking its 30th anniversary with a cry for financial aid, JEVI, the Sherbrooke-based suicide prevention and survivor support service is still facing an uncertain future. At the launch, Tuesday morning, of the organization’s 32nd annual fundraising lottery Yan Perreault, chair of JEVI’s board of directors explained that the challenges facing the service remain just as serious as they were in November.

“The deficit is still present and we have great challenges to face in the coming months,” Perreault said, reiterating the fact that JEVI faces an annual deficit of nearly $100,000. “We’re blocked as far as government financing at this point so public donations are the only option we have.”

On that note, the chair of the board called the lottery an annual success story and said that the organization hopes to raise more than $90,000 in ticket sales and donations his year, although their base goal has been set at $82,500.

