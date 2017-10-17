Jules Lincourt rides on

Jules Lincourt has been riding his wildly decorated bike all over North America in support of La Rose des Vents, the Sherbrooke-based cancer-support organization, for well over a decade now, but if you ask him he’ll tell you that he’s not the one doing all the work.

“I leave my bike at the door and it goes to work,” the volunteer cyclist said upon returning from his most recent trip, a journey down to Boston and back, this past summer. “It’s not about me.”

Like so many other people who offer their time and energy to one organization or another in similar ways, the cyclist is hesitant to take credit for the work he has done despite having cycled an estimated 50,000 kilometres across Quebec, Canada, and the United States in the name of raising money for and awareness of the work of La Rose des Vents.

