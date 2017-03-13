KA student delivers gift to Purvinitug friends

Paulusi Angiyou Qumaluk (Paul) is Inuit. The grade six student was taught to read by his grandfather. He comes from a village of about 1,600 people that is called Purvinitug. It lies near the mouth of the Povungnituk River that runs into Hudson Bay in northern Quebec. He loves his homeland and community and hopes to return there some day. For now Paul goes to school in Brome Lake at Knowlton Academy. And while he is given the opportunity to grow in a home and community where life struggles have a very different meaning, Paul doesn’t want to let go of his cherished roots.

