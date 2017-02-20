Kevin Mackey named Champlain Cougars’ new head football coach

Champlain’s long time head coach Jean-François Joncas announced that he had decided to step down to pursue an opportunity that was presented to him at the University level.

Joncas a former player with the Laval Rouge et Or won two Vanier Cups as a player 1999 and 2003 before a two year career in the CFL that ended with the Ottawa Renegades in 2005.

Since 2006 he’d been coaching with the Cougars making seven appearances in the Bol-d’Or championship game winning two of them, most recently in 2015.

The coach taking the reigns of the Cougars is no stranger to the region. Former Bishop’s head coach, and 2013 CIS coach of the year, Kevin Mackey will be the Cougars bench boss starting immediately. The process was quite quick explained the native Ascot Corner, “it all came up so fast this past weekend.”

Mackey got his start coaching alongside Joncas at Champlain in 2006 before moving on to coaching at Bishop’s. A former player with the Cougar program, he’s very aware of the significance of the tradition surrounding the Cégep.

"I played here, it's where I started coaching football," said Mackey over the phone. “It’s a very high calibre of football and it's almost like coming back home having done so much with them in the past. I think that (Jean-François) has done a very good job and I’m very happy to take over for him."

