Kub Kar Rally zooms through The Hut

It was V.I.P. parking only at The Hut on Saturday for the 1st Lennoxville Scouts annual Kub Kar Rally.

According to scout leader Chris Drew, over 70 cars and trucks of every shape and size imaginable participated in the race, a tradition the local troop has held for years.

“What their imagination comes up with is amazing,” Drew said.

Some of the designs included flatbed and logging trucks, a Pepsi and a Budweiser transport (complete with Clydesdales), and even one truck featuring Donald Trump’s hair as the cab, pulling a giant wall.

