Lady Gaiters earn second victory of the year against Concordia

On Saturday night in Mitchell Gymnasium hoops fans of the Eastern Townships were treated to two high octane games.

The double-header at Bishop’s University this past weekend saw the Lady Gaiters pull of an impressive victory over the Concordia Stingers to earn their second win of the 2016/2017 campaign.

After losing to the same Stingers team 57-42 on Thursday at Concordia. Norman’s Gaiters went back-and-forth with the Stingers as neither team could hold on to the lead in the game. The lead was swapped between the two teams a total of 22 times before the Gaiters held on for the 76-66 victory.

See full story in Monday, January 30 Record