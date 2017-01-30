Lady Gaiters earn second victory of the year against Concordia
By:
Dylan Konecny
Monday, January 30, 2017
SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC
On Saturday night in Mitchell Gymnasium hoops fans of the Eastern Townships were treated to two high octane games.
The double-header at Bishop’s University this past weekend saw the Lady Gaiters pull of an impressive victory over the Concordia Stingers to earn their second win of the 2016/2017 campaign.
After losing to the same Stingers team 57-42 on Thursday at Concordia. Norman’s Gaiters went back-and-forth with the Stingers as neither team could hold on to the lead in the game. The lead was swapped between the two teams a total of 22 times before the Gaiters held on for the 76-66 victory.
See full story in Monday, January 30 Record
