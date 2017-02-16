Laforest gets an encore

Stéphane Laforest, the artistic director of the Sherbrooke symphony orchestra (OSS), has been signed on to continue in that role for at least another five seasons.

“Stéphane Laforest is doing an excellent job as artistic director of the OSS," said Vincent Cloutier, chairman of the orchestra's board of directors. "The programs he offers meet expectations and we have an excellent response from the Sherbrooke public."

Cloutier noted that a number of recent OSS performances have been sold out and attributed that success to the work of Laforest.

"We are pleased to have been able to sign this new 5-year agreement," he said.

Having already served the OSS for 17 years, this new contract will bring Laforest into his third decade with the orchestra, an opportunity the conductor and artistic director said he feels lucky to have been given.

