LDWC is giving ­International Women’s Day the royal treatment

On the eve of International Women’s day, celebrated world-wide since 1911, the Lennoxville and District Women’s Centre will pull out all the stops to host a royal tea party to celebrate the occasion.

The Amédée-Beaudoin Community Centre, serving as the evening’s royal banquet hall, will welcome women from all over the Townships on March 7 for an evening of music, food and entertainment.

The national theme for this year is ‘Empowerment leads to Equality’.

With women in power being celebrated in so many television programs this year(The Crown, Victoria, Elizabeth, Reign), the LDWC decided to host a royal tea party as a Women’s Day celebration as well as a fundraiser for the centre.

