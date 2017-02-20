Lennoxville celebrates community at annual awards night

Community was the word of the night on Thursday as Lennoxville came together for the borough’s annual outstanding achievement awards. Though the individuals and groups honoured for their contributions to Lennoxville were each recognized in very different categories, the majority of them agreed that without the support of their friends and neighbours, none of their respective accomplishments would have been possible.

“It’s not just us, it’s the entire community,” said Wanda Evans after receiving her award in Citizenship and Volunteer Work alongside fellow “prom fairies” Nancy Grey and Marie Letemplier, “the community, here in Lennoxville, that’s who we need to thank.”

“This is a surprise and a great honour. I didn’t see it coming at all,” reflected local musician and Record reporter Matthew McCully, who was this year’s Arts and Culture winner. “This was just the first project for Musécole, and it was awesome, but it was awesome because of so much support from the community right from the very beginning.”

McCully and the Prom Fairies were soon joined by the 2016 Business Development winner, the Lennoxville Business Association. That new group’s very existence, according to presenter Sylvie Gilbert Fowlis, can be traced back to a series of public consultations.

