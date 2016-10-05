Lennoxville looking to fill Empty Bowls once again

The empty bowls fundraiser is coming back to Lennoxville on October 15 for the fourth year in a row. Founded in Michigan in the early 90’s, the project is a part of an international grassroots movement that sees communities doing their part to combat hunger on the local level. Although all events fit within the same basic structure of a simple meal served into handmade and decorated pottery bowls, each one is organized locally and serves the surrounding community specifically rather than feeding some sort of global effort.

“We are just finishing glazing all the bowls” local potter Lucy Doheny said, adding that a wide variety of different people have come to her workshop this year to help made the bowls that will be sold to those who come to the meal on the 15th.

Read the full story in Thursday's Record.