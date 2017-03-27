Lennoxville votes for The Break

The Lennoxville Library’s Canada Reads foreshadow event audience selected Katherena Vermette’s The Break as the one book Canadians need now on Thursday night, naming its defender Ross Murray as the night’s best presenter. The library was a full house for the evening, during which Murray and his fellow presenters Stephanie Brown, Kathleen Adams, Melanie Cutting, and Anne Ross spoke to the merits they saw in the books they had been chosen to defend.

