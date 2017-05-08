Les Fusiliers de Sherbrooke deployed to assist with flood relief

On Monday afternoon, 15 members of Les Fusiliers de Sherbrooke, a Canadian Armed Forces Reserve infantry unit, were deployed to assist in flood relief efforts in and around Montreal.

According to Captain Daniel Parenteau, the regiment got the call over the weekend to prepare for duty, and last night received the official call to action.

Parenteau explained that reservists could have families, jobs and school to juggle before being able to deploy.

“We have one student, he finished school last week and was available immediately,” Parenteau said. Others needed the go ahead from their employers and families before heading out.

