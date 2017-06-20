Local ­filmmakers win Canada Day contest

Two lucky Eastman high schooler’s, Estelle Lajeunesse and Jasmine Rathier, won the Early Bird Participation Award for their video submission in the “Here’s My Canada” nationwide contest initiated by the federal government.

The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the winners last Wednesday and offered her congratulations in a recent press release.

"Canada is filled with extraordinary young talent, and the Canada Day Challenge shows that our youth are bursting with ideas, projects and dreams. In this year of Canada 150 celebrations, the theme 'Celebrate Your Future' was quite timely. It allowed young people to reflect on our past and express their vision for Canada's future and their own. It's very inspiring! Congratulations to the winners and all the participants in the 2017 Challenge," commented Joly.

See full story in June 19 Record