Local horse vet photo goes equine viral

Heather Ross, a horse veterinarian living in Birchton, first got involved with photography to document her cases, taking before and after shots to show clients. She would also grab quick pics of medical situations on occasion to send to colleagues for a second opinion.

Since she was travelling around the Townships regularly with her camera in the car, she began taking advantage of the beautiful sites she happened upon while driving through the countryside.

Ross recently upped her photography game when a picture she took ended up featured on the cover of the March issue of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) monthly journal.

“I’m just over the moon,” Ross said, excited that her picture was chosen for the cover.

