Local schools try a preventative take on sexual violence

Moving away from home to go to college or university is often portrayed as an exciting time filled with opportunity and discovery. It is a time for forging life-changing relationships and reshaping world views in unexpected and exciting ways.

Sadly, this rosy impression sometimes falls far from the truth.

According to Bishop’s University’s Dean of Student Affairs Jackie Bailey, incidents of sexual violence have been shown to be disproportionately high in the first year of University. As a result of that fact, discussions on consent and intimacy have been growing increasingly common parts of school orientation weeks. This year, Bishop’s has decided to take that conversation a step further.

“I think we’ve always done really a good job of supporting anyone who has experienced sexual violence,” Bailey said. “All of our front-line services are really good at that, but we hadn’t dedicated a whole lot of resources or a whole lot of thought into how do we intentionally prevent it from every happening; ideally you would never want anyone to go through that kind of experience.”

Inspired by efforts at schools like the University of Windsor and the University of New Hampshire, the entire incoming class of students at Bishop’s was given what is known as “bystander intervention training” this week.

“First it defines what it is to be a bystander; people who are witnesses to events, who are standing by and watching what is happening,” the dean said, explaining the basics of the course. “That helps students understand that there are passive bystanders, who don’t do anything, and there are active bystanders, people watching who then get involved.”

Over the course of a 90 minute training session students were introduced to definitions of consent in the context of sexual violence and given specific, locally focused strategies and responses that could be used to help defuse an unsafe or uncomfortable situation.

“A lot of people are very apprehensive about responding,” Bailey said. “They know things are bad but they don’t know how to intervene.”

The dean shared that the program being used, which was developed and shared by McGill University, helps to take away from that intervention anxiety by discussing personal safety and how to help others without putting yourself in danger.

The training was given by 12 BU staff members who were trained in the program last April, but Bailey said that with time the plan is for the students themselves to become the trainers.

“This type of information is often best shared with peers,” the dean said, sharing a vision that the training will eventually feed into a self-sustaining culture of sexual health and safety. “Our hope is that within the next 4-5 years the entire student body will be trained in bystander intervention.”

“I think it’s just great,” said Audrée Levesque who, along with Anabel Piñero, coordinates the SEXed program at Champlain College Lennoxville. “Considering that most of our students hang out together, everybody’s going to benefit from this.”

Pointing out that the University has more resources than the Cegep for approaching sexual violence prevention, Levesque spoke very highly of the larger school’s decision to take an approach that will benefit not just a select group of students, but the community as a whole.

Champlain’s program, which has been in place for a few years now, also relies on peer education.

“We train peer educators every year, but they also receive training from a program in Montreal called head in hands every spring,” explained the program coordinator. “We have three or four major campaigns in the year.”

In addition to being present in the school to lead activities and raise awareness, Levesque said that Champlain’s peer educators also help to organize guest speakers, panel discussions, and have office hours to receive students who might need help or support with all kinds of different situations.

The program is hosting a presentation by French rapper Koriass at Centennial Theatre on Thursday, September 15 from 7:30-9:00 p.m. Entitled, “The Boys Club,” the presentation will see Koriass address rape culture, gender equality, consent, and feminism from a male perspective.

“Usually assault is talked about from the women’s perspective,” Levesque said, expressing that she is optimistic the event will draw out male students who might not otherwise attend a presentation on sexual violence prevention

The Koriass presentation is a part of a local inter-scholastic initiative called M.E.S.S.A.G.E., a French acronym which stands for Mois d’Echange et de Sensibilization sur les Agressions sexuelles en milieu etudiant or, the month of discussion and awareness on sexual violence in student contexts.

“We’re specifically targeting students and trying to help them understand the notion of consent,” Levesque said, explaining that M.E.S.S.A.G.E. is essentially a focus group of local education institutions and resource groups collaborating to create coordinated activities on the theme of preventing sexual violence. “It’s really a joint effort.”

Working through the “Passe le Message” Facebook group, the schools share a single calendar of sexual-violence prevention activities throughout the month of September each year.

“The campuses in our city are really taking this seriously,” Bailey said, sharing that many of the other Sherbrooke schools also participated in the initial “trainer training” for the bystander intervention program last spring.

Reflecting on the first training sessions carried out this past week, the Dean of Student Affairs said that the experience was mentally and emotionally exhausting, but positive overall. In the coming weeks, she explained, the process will be offered again to students who were not able to be present the first time around before the school’s new sexual health coordinator, Katherine Hébert, begins the process of reflecting on the training to make improvements for next year.