Louise Abbott’s six-year project finally concluded

With just weeks before Volume 2 of Memphrémagog: An Illustrated History / Une histoire illustrée (Volume 1) is to be launched, last Saturday the acclaimed Eastern Townships-based documentarian, Louise Abbott, accompanied by her husband and co-photographer, Niels Jensen, and publicist Hélène Hamel, swung down to Newport, Vt., which is at the end of the 33-mile long international lake to present the basis and bones of her most recent work.

See the story in the July 4 issue of Brome County News.