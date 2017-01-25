Mégantic community health improving slowly

By Gordon Lambie

The Eastern Townships’ public health establishment, the CIUSSS de L’Estrie – CHUS, announced the results of a third study into the health of people living in the Granit Regional County Municipality (MRC) on Tuesday as a part of ongoing research about the long-term health impacts of the Lac-Mégantic disaster of 2013. According to the most recent research, the population continues to suffer the psychological after-effects of the tragedy but is showing small signs of improvement and a greater openness to seeking help.

“General anxiety and depressive symptoms are still there and quite stable over time,” said Dr. Mélissa Généreux, director of santé public Estrie, “but the signs of post traumatic stress are a little bit down from last year; it’s better than nothing.”

See full story in January 25 Record