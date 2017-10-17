Many hands make light work of ­massive Grace home sale

This is just a handful of the volunteers and helpers at the two-day sale clearing out the leftover furnishings and equipment from the old Grace Christian home over the weekend.

“It was a huge success,” said Jackie Lougheed, who helped coordinate the sale with her husband Don.

“I think we sold around 80 per cent of the stock,” commented Lougheed, happy that the majority of items were sold.

Lougheed said it wasn’t only shoppers that came by over the weekend.

“It was nice to hear all the stories and reminiscing,” commented Lougheed, as locals walked through the old building, an installation in the community for 60 years.

Sale organizers have been in touch with Estrie Aide, which is expected to come by within the week for the remaining stock.

“Whatever we sell has just doubled,” Lougheed said, explaining that an anonymous donor agreed to match the proceeds of the weekend sale.