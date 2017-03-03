March is fraud prevention month

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Competition Bureau, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are marking Fraud Prevention Month in March by trying to raise awareness about different forms of scams that have been trapping Canadians of all ages over the last few years. Working under the theme “Fraud: Recognize it, Reject it, Report it,” the three partner agencies are trying to make a positive impact on a force that results in the loss of millions of dollars every year and untold amounts of stress, trauma and heartbreak in the Canadian population.

