Memphremagog Conservation Inc. celebrates 50 years

Like the sailboat going upwind in a gale striving to get to the top, 50 years of Memphremagog Conservation (MCI) has taken many tacks. And along with the dramatic changes in lake life the organization has weathered many storms. Under Monday’s overcast skies and brisk north wind at the head of the sprawling lake, some hardy members of MCI were present to witness the rollout of celebrations around the lake while summarizing the works of the organization from past, to present, and in the future.

