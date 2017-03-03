A midsummer’s night coming up in March

Students from Bishop’s University’s Drama Department are hard at work in the halls of Centennial Theatre conjuring fairy magic, starting lovers’ quarrels, and practicing up on their manual labour in order to mount a production of Shakespeare’s classic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Directed by BU alumnus Jesse MacLean, this performance will mark the fifth time that the royal court of Athens, the land of the fairies and some local workmen all cross paths at the university, and the third on Centennial’s stage.

