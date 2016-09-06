Must be mushroom season?

It’s a balloon, it’s a soccer ball, no wait, it’s a giant mushroom.

Lennoxville resident Tim Belford was doing yard work on Saturday when he noticed a large white ball in a wooded area of his property. Thinking it was likely a ball belonging to one of the neighbour’s kids, he went to retrieve it, but was surprised to discover when he approached, that it was in fact a giant mushroom.

While the odd fungus formation is not uncommon on lawns and in moist wooded areas, Belford had never encountered a mushroom big enough to house a family of smurfs in his own yard.

When asked what he plans to do with it, Belford said he will leave it as is, curious to see how much bigger it will get.

Judging by markings on one side, it appeared as though a passing critter may have taken a bite or two out of the giant ball, otherwise perfectly round.

Standing in awe of the giant white ball, Belford wondered if there were other Townshippers that have seen mushrooms of this size or bigger in the area.