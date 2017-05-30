MVHS athletic awards

The 48th annual Massey-Vanier Athletic Awards took place on Friday May 26. Many old friends came out to support our athletes. Dinner was followed by a ceremony where nearly 100 trophies were presented for team achievements and for major awards. Dedicated coaches gave heartwarming speeches and shared stories of their teams seasons, followed by the presentation of the major awards.

This years major award winners.

Steve Malue Intramural Athletes of the Year

Sec 1-2-3 Chloe Francoeur & Jacob Quilliams

Sec 4-5 Maria Daigneault & Tyler Bates

Randy Judge Award (Defensive Player of the Year, Hockey)

Dylan Duchesneau

Norman Burnham Memorial (Sportsmanship / Teammate)

Noah Grimond & Kristele Fontaine

Barry Gage Memorial (Hockey Dedication / Perseverance)

Matthiew Viau

Robert Kay Junior Athletes of the Year

Alyssa Sherrer & Charles Blanchard

Paul Jordan Memorial (Contribution to Athletics)

Nolan Russell & Maria Daigneault

Jake Vaughan Award (Academics / Athletics)

Angel Hebert & Patrick Janulewicz

Athletes of the Year

Lambert Kikundule & Elizabeth Donovan