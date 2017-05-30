MVHS athletic awards
The 48th annual Massey-Vanier Athletic Awards took place on Friday May 26. Many old friends came out to support our athletes. Dinner was followed by a ceremony where nearly 100 trophies were presented for team achievements and for major awards. Dedicated coaches gave heartwarming speeches and shared stories of their teams seasons, followed by the presentation of the major awards.
This years major award winners.
Steve Malue Intramural Athletes of the Year
Sec 1-2-3 Chloe Francoeur & Jacob Quilliams
Sec 4-5 Maria Daigneault & Tyler Bates
Randy Judge Award (Defensive Player of the Year, Hockey)
Dylan Duchesneau
Norman Burnham Memorial (Sportsmanship / Teammate)
Noah Grimond & Kristele Fontaine
Barry Gage Memorial (Hockey Dedication / Perseverance)
Matthiew Viau
Robert Kay Junior Athletes of the Year
Alyssa Sherrer & Charles Blanchard
Paul Jordan Memorial (Contribution to Athletics)
Nolan Russell & Maria Daigneault
Jake Vaughan Award (Academics / Athletics)
Angel Hebert & Patrick Janulewicz
Athletes of the Year
Lambert Kikundule & Elizabeth Donovan
