The car belonging to Mohamed Labidi, the President of the Quebec City Mosque where six men were shot and killed in January, was set on fire on Aug.6.

Following the incident, Imam Hassan Guillet put out a call to the ‘silent majority’ to speak out against acts of hatred and discrimination against the Muslim community.

The Record’s role is to maintain objectivity and inform; on that note, I would like to inform readers about my interactions with the local Muslim community:

Annual participation in the local Nez Rouge campaign.

Co-hosting an event to foster peace, unity and acceptance following the Paris terror attacks.

Feeding a holiday meal to close to 100 people at a Sherbrooke soup kitchen.

Standing in the line of fire at a far right demonstration to try and dispel misconceptions about the Muslim religion.

I’ve yet to feel threatened, alienated or offended.