The mystery of the Douglass Beach fish is solved

A couple of weeks ago Rob Paterson and Joey Notargiovanni, both of TBL, separately came across the carcass of a large fish that had washed up on Douglass Beach and like modern-day everyone took photos of the creature and posted on Facebook for everyone to talk about. Naturally, something a little out of the ordinary brought on many enthusiastic responses to, “What is this?”

See the May 30 issue of Brome County News to see what kind of fish it was.