Naked man causes disruption downtown

Traffic in Sherbrooke’s downtown was tied in a bit of a knot late on Monday morning when a man in his thirties barricaded himself on the roof of a building, naked.

According to Martin Carrier of the Sherbrooke Police, the call came in around 11am that an individual was on the roof of the building located at 380 King Street West, throwing things down into the street.

“He is in crisis, and naked on the roof,” Carrier said, explaining that the man was well known to the police. “He was throwing rocks and pieces of wood in all directions.”

The police closed King street between Camirand and Belvedere streets as a precaution, although Carrier said that police intervention put an end to the throwing before anyone was hurt. The response team also set up a perimeter in the parking lot behind the building and closed Camirand street across from the Au Roi du Coq Roti restaurant.

“We are negotiating with him so that he will come down calmly,” Carrier said, stating that the situation was likely either the result of a mental health crisis or drug-related, based on existing knowledge of the man in question. “We’re waiting it out right now. We’re giving the individual time to calm down.”

Read the full story in Tuesday's Record