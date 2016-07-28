New Quebec Lodge already a success

The councilors and directors of Quebec Lodge are knee-deep in happy campers at their new location, and program director Duncan Pluant said that things are going very well.

Pluant discussed the surprise third week of camp, which ran during the second week of July, which was offered at no cost for children in refugee families that had moved to the area.

“We really focused on giving them exposure to the Canadian wilderness,” Pluant said of the 16 campers that were bused in from Sherbrooke every day.

From the moment the campers arrived to the moment they left, Pluant said they were always keen to learn. They particularly loved being in the water. “I’ve never seen a group swim so much,” he laughed.

