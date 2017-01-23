NuHab to benefit from BU fashion fun

For the second year in a row, Bishop’s University’s annual charity fashion show will be donating its proceeds to supporting the rehabilitation work of the nearby NuHab Centre. In 2016 the show was able to raise close to $18,000 for the work of the centre through a combination of ticket sales and online donations and organizers say the show is on track to raise $15,000 this year.

“It’s our largest student-run fundraiser on the campus,” said Erica More, one of the two head coordinators of the annual event. “Sophie, the other coordinator, and I did some research on other local organizations but we were pulled back to NuHab again because they’re so easy to work with.

See the full story in January 24 Record