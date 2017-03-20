NuHab Centre transitions to new location
By:
Ann Davidson
Monday, March 20, 2017
DUNHAM, QUEBEC
With the determination and dedication of some significant players, the residents and administration of NuHab Centre, the only residential treatment centre for English speaking people suffering from mental health issues, has secured a new location in a municipality that has given them a warm welcome.
The board of directors and general manager purchased a property in Dunham.
See the story in the March 21 issue of Brome County News.
Category: