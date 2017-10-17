Open house at William-Percy Donahue fire station

The William-Percy-Donahue fire station in Fleurimont was swarming with activity on Saturday as young families from across the city came out for a spacial open house and activity day. Held in association with national fire prevention week, the event invited Sherbooke residents of all ages out to participate in a wide range of activities including firetruck demonstrations, a fire-escape simulation, and an inflatable game as well as opportunities to test your skills as a fire inspector, try on firefighting equipment, tour the fire station, and test your skills with a fire hose. The firefighters also ran a cantine with chips, drinks and hot dogs for sale, the profits of which went toward the firefighters' annual toy drive.