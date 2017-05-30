Organ donors ­celebrated through local tree planting

A special ceremony was held at Jacob-Nichol Park on the corner of Jacques Cartier Street and Portland Boulevard in Sherbrooke this past Friday morning, during which a gingko biloba tree was planted as a living memorial to organ donors. The tree was a donation by the family of the late Andrée Duhamel, herself an organ donor, who grew the tree from seed and nurtured it through several struggles for survival prior to her own death in 2014.

