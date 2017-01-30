Paradis relieved of duties pending investigation

Long-time Brome-Missisquoi MNA Pierre Paradis is the subject of an investigation by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard announced on Thursday evening that Paradis had been removed as Minister of Agriculture as well as the Liberal Party caucus indefinitely due to the inquiry, but did not specify the nature of the investigation.

Media reports have since suggested the allegations made against Paradis were of a sexual nature involving a former staff member.

It was reported earlier last week that Paradis had suffered a concussion after falling from a horse. According to a spokesperson from his office, Paradis was at BMP hospital on Fridayfor treatment.

Paradis, 66, is the longest-serving member of the Liberal Party of Quebec in the National Assembly. He was first elected as a member for Brome-Missisquoi in 1980 and, during his 37 years as an MNA has served as Minister of Labor (1985-88), and the Environment (1989-1994) in Robert Bourassa's Second Government. He was also Speaker of the National Assembly from 2004 to 2007.

The Record contacted Premier Philippe Couillard’s office for more details.

Couillard’s press attaché said his office had no comment beyond the press release issued Thursday night announcing the removal of Paradis from cabinet and caucus.