Penfield family honoured for contribution to MCI

In its 50th year since establishment Memphremagog Conservation Inc. (MCI), at its annual general meeting held in Austin last weekend, made a curve in the road when it awarded the MCI Gordon Kohl Memorial Award to an entire family rather than an individual. The accolade is for outstanding contribution in the preservation of the natural environment. Descendants of Dr. Wilder Graves Penfield are the fifth recipients of this auspicious homage since its inception in 2005.

