Penny recieves Order of Canada in its 50th year
By:
Ann Davidson
Monday, February 20, 2017
OTTAWA, ONTARIO
During the fiftieth anniversary year of issuing the Order of Canada, TBL’s beloved author, Louise Penny was amidst the three companions, eleven officers and 28 members being invested by Canada Governor General David Johnston on recommendation by the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, on Friday, February 17at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
