Phoenix’s 2017-2018 schedule revealed
Dylan Konecny
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC
The QMJHL announced their 2017-2018 regular season schedule Monday. With 612 games overall for the 18 teams with 68 games scheduled apiece.
The Sherbrooke Phoenix will open their 2017-2018 campaign on the road with games against the Val-d’Or Foreurs (September 22nd), the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (September 23rd) and the Shawinigan Cataractes (September 27th) before making their regulars season home ice debut in the Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet.
See full story in May 30 Record
