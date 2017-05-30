Phoenix’s 2017-2018 schedule revealed

The QMJHL announced their 2017-2018 regular season schedule Monday. With 612 games overall for the 18 teams with 68 games scheduled apiece.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix will open their 2017-2018 campaign on the road with games against the Val-d’Or Foreurs (September 22nd), the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (September 23rd) and the Shawinigan Cataractes (September 27th) before making their regulars season home ice debut in the Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet.

