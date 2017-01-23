Phoenix beat Armada on the Road 4-3

The Phoenix were not only tasked with three games in three days this past weekend - playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday - the Birds were scheduled against three opponents ranked in the top-five of the QMJHL standings coming into the weekend. Playing the Huskies, Islanders and Armada on consecutive days.

Friday night was a tough battle for the Birds against their division rival from the Abitibi. Sherbrooke had a standout performance from their captain and his line-mates as the Phoenix fought valiantly against the league’s top ranked team.

