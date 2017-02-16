Phoenix comeback to beat Tigres in OT 6-5

It aint over til it’s over is a proverb that rang true Wednesday night at the Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet.

After going up 3-2 midway through the second period, Victoriaville rang up three consecutive goals to evaporate Sherbrooke’s lead, while taking a two-goal lead of their own. It looked like the Birds were going to be handed their seventh loss in their last eight games.

However, looks can be deceiving.

The Phoenix down 5-3 with just over a minute remaining scored two goals in the span of a minute to force overtime, with just seven seconds remaining in regulation.

