Phoenix comeback falls short against Victoriaville

The Sherbrooke Phoenix had two preseason games over the weekend as they prepare for the upcoming season. With the absences of five players participating in NHL training camps the Birds were beaten by the Tigres from Victoria in back-to-back games.

Evan Fitzpatrick was away with the St. Louis Blues giving Brenadn Cregan and Thommy Monette playing time in the tune up games. On defence, the Birds were missing their top pairing of Thomas Grégoire and Luke Green. Green is away with the Winnipeg Jets and Gregoire with the Colorado Avalance. At forward, Mathieu Olivier is in camp with the Stanley Cup Finalist Nashville Predators and Hugo Roy is also competing alongside Gregoire at the Avalanche’s camp.

