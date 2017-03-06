Phoenix pull out OT victory in Shawinigan

After a disappointing 5-2 loss at the hands of the Gatineau Olympiques on Friday night in Sherbrooke, the birds needed to bounce back immediately to prevent any more of a slide in the standings.

With two crucial points in the standings up for grabs, it was a wild thriller of a game between the Cataractes and the Phoenix Sunday afternoon. After twenty minutes the Birds were a step ahead of the Goals by Luke Green and Yaroslav Alexeyev. Shawinigan responded scoring three goals in the second to take a one-goal lead into the third. In the third, Thomas Grégoire tied the game then both teams traded goals, meaning overtime would be needed to decide the winner.

See full story in March 7 Record