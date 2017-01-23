Pipers honour Munkittrick

On Saturday afternoon the Alexander Galt Pipers presented the family of Clinton Munkittrick with two jerseys in memory of their son and brother. On centre ice in the Jane and Eric Molson Arena at Bishop’s University, the team captains of the Pipers handed over the jerseys, marked with Clinton’s #8, and held a symbolic faceoff with the Stanstead Spartans.

“On January first of this year, most of us woke up to some very sad news; that a former Piper, Clinton Munkittrick, died while on holiday in Thailand,” said Bob Halsall, assistant coach, who presided over the short ceremony. “The saying has always been at Alexander Galt; once a Piper, always a Piper.”

Munkittrick’s twin brother Patrick and sister Kira accepted the jerseys, joined by their parents Mike and Judy Munkittrick, as well as Kira’s husband and children

