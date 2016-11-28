Pleins rayons/Freewheeling recognized as most inclusive non-profit in Quebec
Ann Davidson
Monday, November 28, 2016
SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC
Pleins rayons/Freewheeling, operating from Cowansville, was recently awarded for the most inclusive non-profit organization serving people with disabilities in Quebec by the Office de personnes handicapées du Québec (OPHQ) during the fifth annual awards ceremony held at the National Assembly in Quebec city on November 18.
See the November 29 issue of Brome County News for the complete story.
