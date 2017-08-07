Plymouth-Trinity ­honours Ruth Elkas Atto

The new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at Plymouth-Trinity United Church in Sherbrooke was dedicated in honour of Ruth Elkas Atto this past Sunday in the presence of family and friends. Atto, who died in the spring of 2016, was a tireless advocate for local healthcare services as well as being an active member of the Plymouth-Trinity community.

Present on Sunday for the unveiling of the memorial plaque dedicating the new defibrillator were Atto’s cousin Carol Anto, her nephew Stephan Elkas, her cousin Aline Anto, her sister Gladys Elkas, and her husband, Jim Atto.​