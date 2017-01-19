PM’s Granby visit “a selfie opportunity” says local director of federal retirees association

While much of the English-speaking community in the province was up in arms about the Prime Minister’s decisions about language on Wednesday, a gathering of former federal employees went to meet him in Granby with concerns about their pension funds. After having handed off his questions to Trudeau, however, Philip Godin, Director of the Haute-Yamaska chapter of the National Association of Federal Retirees (NAFR), said that the Prime Minister was only present to smile and shake hands.

“He didn’t really have a time set aside for asking questions, it was basically a walk through the restaurant shaking hands,” the regional director said. “I did hand him my question and he handed it to his press secretary.”

Godin’s question was this:

“Will Canadian retirees and seniors still have to face the unsettling prospect of seeing the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau defy the Supreme Court of Canada unanimous decision and enact Bill C-27, thereby undermining their financial security and looting their personal savings they invested the Federal Pension Fund. Is this then not simply elder abuse?''

Godin explained that the NAFR is concerned that Bill C-27, which proposes changes to the pension benefits standards act, will open the door for the Federal Government to appropriate money from pension funds for other uses.

“The pension plan we’ve invested into for 30 to 35 years belongs to us, it’s our money.” The regional director said. “The federal government should not take that money and use it for other purposes.”

