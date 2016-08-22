Protesters against Bell get extension for court hearing

With only 14 hours to prepare for a hearing after being summoned to Granby courthouse, protesters of the Bolton Pass cell tower project April O’Donoughue, Frank Salvatori, and Normand Roy were fortunate in securing legal representation from the Montreal law firm Trudel, Johnston, and Lespérance who stepped in on a pro-bono basis.

The August 17 hearing resulted in an extension to the imposed interlocutory injunction that prevents the protesters from blocking the entrance to the site where Bell intends to build a 60-metre telecommunications tower.

