Queen Street traffic disruption on Thursday

Commuters to and from Lennoxville via route 108 or highway 410 should keep in mind that the City of Sherbrooke will be doing repair work on a broken water main at the corner of Queen Street and Maple Grove, near the La Paysanne Motel, between 9 am and 4pm Thursday.

While the work is underway the northbound lane on Queen Street, heading into town, will be closed and traffic will alternate in the opposite lane with the help of flagpeople. Given the heavy use of Queen Street, the city warns drivers to expect traffic delays as a result of the work, particularly during the morning and later afternoon.