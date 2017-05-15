Renaissance Lac Brome pays homage to Peter Wade

In 2016 Renaissance Lac-Brome (RLB) instituted a special award to publicly pay homage to individuals, or a group of citizens or an organization who have made remarkable contribution who have been driven to improve the quality of the water in Brome Lake, its ecosystems, and wetlands. For its second year, longtime resident Peter Wade followed in Claire Kerrigan’s footsteps.

