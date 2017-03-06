Richmond Regional ­receives ­robotics grant

Richmond Regional High School was one of only 16 schools across the country to receive a Best Buy School Tech Grant last week, receiving more than $2,300 to support their senior robotics program. According to RRHS Principal Kirk Robinson, the school has put the funding into the purchase of a new laptop and desktop computer to help run the software needed by the FIRST Robotics competition, as well as a camera specifically for the promotion of the project.

“The money’s already spent,” said Robinson, explaining that the technology needs had been identified some time ago.

