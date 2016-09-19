RPM offers house calls for the 21st century

A new home care option has opened up in the Eastern Townships in the form of RPM, or remote patient monitoring. The local health and social services establishment, the CIUSSS de L’Estrie-CHUS has, after a year-long pilot project to test its effectiveness, rolled out a free, bilingual service that allows individuals living with a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to consult with specialists and learn how to better manage symptoms without ever leaving the comfort of home.

Using either a home computer and an internet connection or one of the network’s internet-enabled tablets, patients enrolled in the new program are able to keep in touch with local specialists on their illness remotely through a simple regular questionnaire. At the same time, the tool provides access to a digital medical library filled with information regarding their possible symptoms and strategies for how to respond.

Lyne Cardinal, Director of General Services with the CIUSSS de L’Estrie-CHUS explained that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a catch-all phrase that covers a range of incurable respiratory conditions like emphysema and chronic bronchitis. According to Cardinal it is most commonly found in current or former smokers and affects 20 per cent of people 65 years of age and older in the Estrie region.

Thanks to the new technology, the roughly 9,000 people affected by the chronic condition in the Estrie as well as others in the Brome-Missisquoi and Haute Yamaska regions will now have access to free expertise and follow-up that stands to significantly improve their quality of life.

Read the full story in Tuesday's Record.