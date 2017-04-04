Santé Courville seeking solutions

Santé Courville in Waterloo is pushing ahead in the effort to find solutions following the announcement last week that they will have to close their 31 private beds later this year. After having met with representatives of the CIUSSS de L’Estrie – CHUS, the regional healthcare institution, last Thursday the long term care home’s President, Kenneth Courville, says he feels optimistic about finding a course of action that will keep all the residents right where they are.

See full story in April 4 Record